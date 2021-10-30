Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s current price.

TCW has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.45.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$863.37 million and a P/E ratio of -16.37. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.64.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

