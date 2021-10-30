Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improvement in demand for railcars is aiding Trinity. The company’s leasing business is benefiting from fleet growth, higher utilization rates and increased services fees. Its measures to reward its shareholders is encouraging. Trinity launched a new $250-million share buyback program following the completion of the previous one. The company returned nearly $0.5 billion to shareholders through dividends ($69 million) and share repurchases ($405 million). However, Trinity’s operations are being hurt by supply chain disruptions, as well as labor shortages and turnover, partly due to which its shares have underperformed its industry so far this year. Additionally, increase in selling, engineering, and administrative expenses has the potential to hurt the company’s bottom line. Weakness in the Rail Products Group is also concerning.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.46.

NYSE TRN opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

