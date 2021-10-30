Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTBXF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.