Truist Cuts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $12.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target decreased by Truist from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMVT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.56.

IMVT stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $924.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George V. Migausky purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

