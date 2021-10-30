Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,277 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cohu by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after purchasing an additional 359,360 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Cohu by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 296,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cohu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,909,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,570 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

