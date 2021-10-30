Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 55.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLW. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Shares of TLW stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 45.97 ($0.60). 7,937,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,114,198. The company has a market cap of £657.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 17.65 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

