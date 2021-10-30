Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.13

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 5702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 483,537 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

