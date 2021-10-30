TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 390.7% in October

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 390.7% from the September 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.8 days.

Shares of TVAHF stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. TV Asahi has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

