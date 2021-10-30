Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

TWIN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. 43,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,604. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $185.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twin Disc stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Twin Disc worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.