Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.940-$7.020 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.94-$7.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.22. The company had a trading volume of 232,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.10. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $546.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.96.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

