Ubex (UBEX) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $880,568.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021504 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00246377 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001021 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

