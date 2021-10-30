Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Lowered to €62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($82.35) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 131,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,939. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.