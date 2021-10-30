UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $230.82 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,904 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of IHS Markit worth $230,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $130.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $79.67 and a 52 week high of $131.11.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

