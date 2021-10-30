UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $308.11 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,613 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $308,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $266.07 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.02. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

