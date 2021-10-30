UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,741,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247,220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $270,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after buying an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after buying an additional 336,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.01 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

