UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,979,918 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,979,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Eversource Energy worth $214,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after buying an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of ES opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

