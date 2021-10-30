UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,180,527 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 533,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $221,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

LUV opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -945.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.