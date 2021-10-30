UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,480,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Boston Scientific worth $287,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.13 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

