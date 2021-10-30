UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.