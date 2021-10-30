Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.42 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

