Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.84, but opened at $47.85. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 14,593 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

