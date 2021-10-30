United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:USM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,848. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

