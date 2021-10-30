UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.650-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $470.29.

NYSE UNH traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.91 and a 200 day moving average of $410.99. The stock has a market cap of $434.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $461.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

