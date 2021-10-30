Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) vs. FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Critical Analysis

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Unity Bancorp and FB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FB Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

FB Financial has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. Given FB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Unity Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FB Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of FB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 31.38% 16.81% 1.52% FB Financial 29.15% 14.27% 1.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and FB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.86 $23.64 million $2.19 11.58 FB Financial $616.50 million 3.48 $63.62 million $3.73 12.15

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FB Financial beats Unity Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.