Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $178.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.