UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Update

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,200 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPH. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UPH stock remained flat at $$1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 894,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that UpHealth will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.