Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $330.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upstart’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $322.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.51. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,333,964 shares of company stock valued at $532,615,182. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Upstart by 246.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 76.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

