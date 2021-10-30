US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 716,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,898 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 717.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 663,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 582,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.