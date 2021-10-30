USD Coin (USDC) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $33.06 billion and approximately $3.90 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.34 or 0.06996535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00085345 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 33,061,264,714 coins. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.