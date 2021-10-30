Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 275.0% in October

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

VLOWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of VLOWY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

