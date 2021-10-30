Valneva SE’s (NASDAQ:VALN) Lock-Up Period To End on November 2nd

Valneva’s (NASDAQ:VALN) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 2nd. Valneva had issued 2,318,881 shares in its public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $61,241,647 based on an initial share price of $26.41. After the end of Valneva’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

VALN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

NASDAQ VALN opened at $44.61 on Friday. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valneva will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.