Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,605. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $647,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

