Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,341,000 after acquiring an additional 718,815 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24,595.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 738.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

