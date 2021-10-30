Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.56% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,652,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

