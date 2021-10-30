Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BNDX stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24.

