Velas (VLX) Trading Up 20.3% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. Velas has a market capitalization of $371.97 million and $11.15 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001261 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001083 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

