Veritex Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

VBTX stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. Veritex has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Veritex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.