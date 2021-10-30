Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Raised to $46.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.
Veritex stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.
In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
