Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Raised to $46.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Veritex stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

