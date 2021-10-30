Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24 to $0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.382 billion to $1.442 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,174. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.