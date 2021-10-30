Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $65.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $59.69. 444,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00, a P/E/G ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 385.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 210,232 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at $5,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.