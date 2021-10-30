Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Position Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWTR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

VWTR opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $226.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

