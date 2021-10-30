Vipstar Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 55.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $1,550.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

