Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the September 30th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AIO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. 51,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,861. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

