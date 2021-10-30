Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 22.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.84 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.