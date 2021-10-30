Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,131 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vista Outdoor worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.84 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

