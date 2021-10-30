Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VSTO. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $41.84 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

