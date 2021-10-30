Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Visteon updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Visteon stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97. Visteon has a 52 week low of $86.89 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Visteon stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Visteon worth $39,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

