Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 704.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

