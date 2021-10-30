Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.
Shares of VOD stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
