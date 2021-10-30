Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after buying an additional 1,478,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after buying an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

