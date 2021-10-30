Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €310.00 ($364.71) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €269.29 ($316.81).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €194.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €210.27. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.